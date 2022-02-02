The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cheaters Never Prosper—Or Do They?

February 2, 2022   |   Tags:
Students can survive by cheating unless their professors enforce academic integrity standards. We presume such enforcement exists, but my personal experience suggests otherwise. Let’s be honest: professors face unpleasant consequences if they resist cheating, but no consequences if they look the other way. Professors respond to their incentive structure like other living beings. I was naive to the culture of cheating when I was a student, so I was naive as a professor. My odyssey into the cheating world began when a student complained after an exam. She’d witnessed many infractions while I just sat there reading a book—everything from...


