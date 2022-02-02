Ex-top Justice Dept official Clark appears before U.S. House Jan. 6 committee

Ex-U.S. Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark appeared on Wednesday before the congressional probe of the assault on the Capitol for questions about his bid to bolster former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. Clark was spotted entering a room inside a U.S. House of Representatives office building where the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack conducts its depositions. A committee spokesman declined to comment. Clark, who served as the acting head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, drafted a Dec. 28, 2020, letter to Georgia state lawmakers that falsely claimed the department had found "significant...



