EXPOSED: Neil Young heavily linked to big pharma and Pfizer

February 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Internet sleuths were absolutely shocked by this former freedom-loving hippies stance on freedom of speech and alternative medicine that they did some digging and they found that Neil Young is financially tied to Pfizer. The big pharma giant owns him and his music!On January 6, 2021, Neil Young sold half of his catalogue to Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Song Management company. Later that year Hipgnosis merged with Blackstone in a USD$1Bn deal. However, just a month before the merger Blackstone announced that they appointed Pfizer’s former Chairman and CEO Jeffrey B Kindler as the company’s Senior Advisor.



Read More...