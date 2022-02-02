Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL, alleging racism in hiring process

February 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Free-agent NFL head coaching candidate Brian Flores is suing the league and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, over hiring practices.According to the complaint, Flores is alleging race discrimination when it comes to coaching personnel decisions in the NFL. Among many complaints, the lawsuit chides the NFL’s “Rooney Rule,” which requires NFL teams to conduct at least one in-person interview with a minority candidate for all head coaching vacancies.“However, well intentioned or not, what is clear is that the Rooney Rule is not working,” the complaint reads.Currently there is only one black coach in...



Read More...