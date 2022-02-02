Humpday Humor: Doctors Demand Spotify Drop Cardi B Over "WAP" Disinformation

Authored (satirically) by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,

Outraged by blatant disinformation about female anatomy contained in Cardi B’s hit song “WAP”, two leading medical organizations recently published an open letter to Spotify calling for the pop star’s removal.

The National Association of Gynecologists (NAG) and the Women’s Health Initiative of New England (WHINE) jointly penned the letter and published it on their respective websites yesterday.

Cardi B’s song “WAP”, which stands for something that we cannot possibly reprint, first came out in August 2020.

But representatives from NAG and WHINE say that it took more than 16 months of negotiations for the two organizations to finally settle on the most appropriate, gender-inclusive language to use in their letter.

The letter criticizes Cardi B because “the lyrics insinuate that only cisgender females can have wet a** p***ies, which is a major affront to everything we have reinvented about biology and medical science. Cardi B is a dangerous flat-earther whose song constitutes obvious disinformation. NAG and WHINE demand Spotify remove it immediately.”

Spotify responded quickly, and the company announced that it would set up a special committee to review all the content available on the platform, including songs, podcasts, and even commercials.

Any content found to contain disinformation, which the platform defines as “intentional deceit of a material nature”, will be taken down.

The committee has already announced that it has removed the entire music catalog of bankrupt rapper 50 cent with immediate effect, whose lyrics “contain obvious deceit about Mr. Cent’s wealth”.

The committee also deleted every podcast episode on the platform featuring an interview with Anthony Fauci, because “that guy has repeatedly lied his ass off.”

We reached out to Dr. Fauci’s office for comment, but his press representative replied that he was unable to respond to our request because he was too busy advising Justin Trudeau about different ways to extend his personal quarantine.