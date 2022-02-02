"I Was Wrong": Jeff Zucker Suddenly Resigns From CNN Over Inappropriate Workplace Relationship

CEO head honcho Jeff Zucker announced his unexpected departure from the network after nine years, after investigators looking into the Chris Cuomo scandal uncovered a 'consensual relationship' with a colleague.

In a Wednesday statement, Zucker said that during the Cuomo investigation, "I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I have acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.

"As a result, I am resigning today," the letter reads.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Shedding more light is the NYT, which notes that Zucker "among the most powerful leaders in the American media," was referring to Allison Gollust - executive VP and chief marketing officer.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," wrote Gollust. "Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."

Gollust will remain at the network in her current role, just not underneath Zucker (in the office). She came to CNN in 2013 after leaving NBC, where she and Zucker had previously worked together for 15 years.

Jeff Zucker says he resigned from CNN because of his relationship with Allison Gollust, a former Andrew Cuomo adviser, came up during an investigation into Chris Cuomo, who advised Andrew Cuomo as he faced a sexual misconduct investigation https://t.co/8u55qa1YVz — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 2, 2022

Maybe this explains a few things... or maybe not?

There has to be more to this. Not disclosing a consensual relationship doesn’t seem like a fireable offense by CNN’s admittedly low standards — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 2, 2022

To recap, over the last 12 months CNN has lost, or suspended, several key anchors and commentators over various scandals while their ratings have plummeted to embarrassing lows.

