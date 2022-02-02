"Impossible" 2D material is light as plastic and stronger than steel

Engineers at MIT have developed a new ultrathin material that’s as light as plastic but stronger than steel. The durable material could be used in vehicles or electronics, and makes use of a manufacturing technique that was previously thought impossible. Polymers are versatile materials, of which plastics are perhaps the most well known examples. Under a microscope, polymers usually look like squiggly threads, one-dimensional chains of units called monomers, but they can be coaxed into three dimensional shapes through manufacturing methods like injection molding. However, getting polymers to bind together to form two-dimensional sheets has been surprisingly difficult. While some...



