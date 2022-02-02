L.A. County health officials defend mask rules amid scrutiny over maskless photos of Newsom, Garcetti at game

Los Angeles County’s health director on Monday defended local mask requirements that have come under scrutiny after the Rams-49ers NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Photos circulated of Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti maskless at the game, drawing backlash online from residents and politicians, who pointed to the images as examples of double standards.



