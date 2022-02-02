Man Waits ‘Til DoorDash Driver Well Out Of Sight Before Emerging Into Sunlight To Retrieve Food

February 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TUSCON, AZ—Local man Sambo Gillschnoz slowly emerged from his home on Timrod St. yesterday afternoon to retrieve a sushi order that had been left on his porch, but only after he was absolutely sure the DoorDash driver had completely vacated the area.

