National Debt Balloons To $30 Trillion
February 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICThe U.S. national debt surpassed $30 trillion for the first time ever in the nation’s history Tuesday. The data was published Tuesday by the Treasury Department’s FiscalData website. The national debt is divided between public debt and intragovernmental debt, respectively representing approximately $23.5 trillion and approximately $6.5 trillion, according to the data.
