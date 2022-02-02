Notes reveal Biden admin wasn’t prepared for Afghan evacuation before fall of Kabul

FREE REPUBLIC

The White House was left scrambling to cobble together a plan to evacuate Americans and allied Afghans mere hours before the Taliban took control of the war-torn country’s capital last year, leaked documents show. Notes of an Aug. 14 Situation Room meeting obtained by Axios show Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning fundamental actions to get thousands of people out of Afghanistan as Taliban forces carried out their final offensive amid the US troop withdrawal. “State will work to identify as many countries as possible to serve as transit points. Transit points need to be able to accommodate...



