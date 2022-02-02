OPEC+ sticks to modest output rise despite surging oil prices

February 2, 2022

OPEC+ agreed on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises in its oil output with the group already struggling to meet existing targets and wary of responding to calls on its strained capacity for more crude from top consumers to cap surging prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+ which produces more than 40% of global oil supply, has faced calls from the United States, India and others to pump more oil as economies recover from the pandemic. But OPEC+ has stuck to its target of monthly increases of 400,000...



