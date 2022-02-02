Soaring pneumonia and starvation is killing thousands of children in Afghanistan

February 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pneumonia cases are soaring in Afghanistan and killing children unable to access healthcare facilities, leading humanitarian organisation for children Save the Children said on Monday. Since the Taliban takeover last August, unemployment levels have exploded throughout Afghanistan, leaving parents unable to provide for their families. The direct result has been a surge in malnutrition, producing a dramatic rise in pneumonia in children. One doctor at a hospital in the north of the country said he had never seen so many cases of child pneumonia and severe malnutrition. Children have to lie three or even four to a bed, he told...



Read More...