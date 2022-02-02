U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D) hospitalized [Updated]

February 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SANTA FE, N.M. — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján is currently being hospitalized after experiencing a stroke last Thursday morning. According to his chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, Luján was experiencing dizziness and fatigue and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe. He was later transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. “Sen. Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance. As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling," Sanchez said. We talked to KOAT health expert Dr. Barry Ramo to better understand precisely what...



