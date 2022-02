Vanity: Biden's doing such a great job of eradicating Covid, he's now going to cure cancer

February 2, 2022

Just heard Brandon on TV saying he's now going to cure cancer. After that he'll move mountains and stop the seas from rising. Then heal the sick, raise the dead and make little girls go out of their heads. Oh, he's the one. (I just threw that last part in for good measure.)



