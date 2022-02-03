4,000 Flights Canceled As Powerful Winter Storm Wallops 2,000-Mile Stretch OF US

Thousands of flights are canceled on Thursday morning as a powerful winter storm spreads wintery precipitation over a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States.

The winter storm is expected to create hazardous conditions across Arkansas today with snow, sleet, and ice. Parts of western Tennessee and Kentucky are under ice storm warnings. Illinois is expected to receive heavy snow. As the system pushes east later today, parts of upstate New York and Maine could receive more than a foot of snow by Friday.

"We're now in the thick of winter, and this newest storm is poised to hit us with everything in the weather arsenal — heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain," Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York warned.

Flight tracking company FlightAware reports 4,110 flights within, into, or out of the US have been canceled as of 0920 ET. Delays within, into, or out of the US stand around 320.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport recorded the most cancellations, coming in at 529 flights or about 55% of all flights this morning. Chicago O'Hare International Airport has about 256 flights canceled, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (located in Austin, Texas) has about 216 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines had the most cancelations in terms of carriers.

Thursday appears to be a very active weather day, creating nightmares for thousands of passengers. As the storm advances east, it's likely to cause even more travel disruptions.