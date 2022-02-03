Activists Demand MPD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man To Be Arrested, Charged With Murder (Minneapolis)

February 3, 2022

A Twin Cities activist group is demanding that the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a man in a downtown apartment complex Wednesday morning be arrested, jailed and charged with murder. The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar said in a statement that while police might say the fatal shooting happened as officers were serving a search warrant, that doesn’t give officers the right to be “be the judge, jury and executioner.” “It is inexcusable to come in armed to the teeth at a 259-unit apartment building. The reckless disregard for our community’s safety is typical, unfortunately, of the...



