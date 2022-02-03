ADL Modifies Definition of What It Means to Be Racist

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Anti-Defamation League has broadened its definition of what it means to be racist in response to criticism that its earlier description was too narrow. Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the New York-based civil rights group, announced the change Wednesday in an essay posted online titled, "Getting it Right in Defining Racism." He explained that the ADL, founded in 1913, began reconsidering an earlier definition of racism in response to recent criticism that its description was too centered on white privilege and excluded other experiences.



