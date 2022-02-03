Britain gets fifth Covid vaccine after Novavax approval

Britain yesterday approved Novavax’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for use in adults, bringing a fifth coronavirus shot to the country amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that has led to a spike in cases. The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, was approved for use in Britons aged 18 years and older as it met the required safety, quality and effectiveness standards, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement. The British approval comes days after the drugmaker filed for US authorisation of the vaccine following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems, and follows a European...



