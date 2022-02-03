BRUTAL DEEP STATE SMACKDOWN: Even Corporate Media Is Publicly Shaming Ludicrous Russian Crisis Actors Claim by Biden Regime

Corporate media and the American people have heard some whoppers from the State Department, DoJ, and DoD over the years. Russiagate was big. Benghazi being prompted by a YouTube video was an infamous lie that followed Hillary Clinton into her last failed presidential bid. But the biggest and most damning lie of the modern era was George W. Bush’s weapons of mass destructions.

All of these and more will be eclipsed if the Biden regime gets the war with Russia they’re seeking. The latest apparent disinformation campaign has the State Department claiming Russia is creating a fake video to justify their upcoming invasion of Ukraine. And like the others, they’re making the claim based on declassified information that doesn’t actually say anything or offer any evidence.

It’s the standard “trust us, we’re the government” ploy, and even mainstream media is questioning the narrative. Watch as AP Diplomatic Writer Matt Lee hammers State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:

Reporter: “It’s an action that you say they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that. […] This is like – crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now.”

Here’s the tense exchange:

LEE: You made an allegation that they might do that,” said Lee. Have they actually done it?

PRICE: What we know, Matt, is what we–what I have just said – that they have engaged in this activity–

[CROSSTALK]

LEE: What activity?

PRICE: Let me–because obviously, this is not the first time we’ve made these reports public. You’ll remember that just a few weeks ago–

LEE: I’m sorry. Made what report public?

PRICE: If you let me finish, I will tell you what report we made public.

LEE: Ok.

PRICE: We told you a few weeks ago that we have information indicating Russia has also already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false flag operation in eastern Ukraine. So that, Matt, to your question, is an action that Russia has already taken.

LEE: Well, it an action that you say that they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that. And I’m gonna get to the next question here, which is, what is the evidence that–I mean, this is like, crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making?

PRICE: Matt, this is derived from information known to the U.S. government, intelligence information that we have declassified. I think you–

LEE: Ok, well where is it? Where is this information?

PRICE: It is intelligence information that we have declassified.

LEE: Well where is it? Where is the declassified information?

PRICE: I just delivered it.

LEE: No, you made a series of allegations and statements.

PRICE: Would you like us to print out the topper? Because you will see a transcript of this briefing that you can print out for yourself.

LEE: That’s not evidence, Ned. That’s you saying it. That’s not evidence. I’m sorry.

PRICE: What would you like, Matt?

LEE: I would like to see some proof that you can show that… shows that the Russians are doing that. Ned, I’ve been doing this for a long time.

[CROSSTALK]

PRICE: You know that when we declassify intelligence information–

[CROSSTALK]

LEE: And I remember WMDs in Iraq

[CROSSTALK]

LEE: And I remember that Kabul was not gonna fall. I remember a lot of things. So where is the declassified information other than you coming out here and saying it?

PRICE: Matt, I’m sorry you don’t like the format, but–

LEE: It’s not the format. It’s the content.

PRICE: I’m sorry you don’t like the content. I’m sorry you are doubting the information that is in the possession of the U.S. government…

[…]

LEE: Yeah, but you don’t have any evidence to back it up other than what you’re saying. It’s like you’re saying, “We have information the Russians may do this,” but you won’t tell us what the information is, and then when you’re asked–

[CROSSTALK]

LEE: And when you’re asked what the information is, you say, “I just gave it to you.”

PRICE: You seem not to understand the idea of deterrence.

[CROSSTALK]

PRICE: We are trying to deter the Russians from moving forward with this type of activity. That is why we’re making it public today. If the Russians don’t go forward with this that is not ipso facto an indication that they never had plans to do so–

LEE: But then it’s unprovable! My god, what is the evidence that you have that suggests that the Russians are even planning this? I mean, I’m not saying that they’re not, but you just come out and say this and expect us just to believe it without you showing a shred of evidence that it’s actually true, other than when I ask or when anyone else asks, “What’s the information?” You said, “Well I just gave it to you,” which was just you making a statement.

PRICE: Matt, you said yourself you’ve been in this business for quite a long time. You know that when we make information, intelligence information public, we do so in a way that protects sensitive sources and methods. You also know that we do so, we declassify information only when we’re confident in that information. If you doubt the credibility of the U.S. government, of the British government. of other governments and wanna, you know, find solace in information that–

LEE: Solace?

PRICE: –the Russians are putting out, that’s for you do to.

LEE: I’m not asking what the Russian government is putting out. And what is that supposed to mean?