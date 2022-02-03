The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Convoy To Quebec: close surveillance everywhere

The first demonstrators arrived in Quebec at the beginning of the evening Thursday but the police did not tolerate any overflow. Leaving Stoneham after a break in the afternoon, the convoy managed to reach the upper town but the authorities did not even allow the vehicles to park on Rene-Levesque Boulevard. The Quebec patrol officers have a short fuse and negotiation seems impossible. They are also more numerous than the protesters. The protest, however, is expected to culminate on Saturday...


