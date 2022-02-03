Could a chewing gum in pregnancy help prevent premature deliveries? (Xylitol sweetened gum)

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Gum disease has been linked to an increased risk for preterm birth, and now new research suggests that chewing sugar-free gum with xylitol during pregnancy may lower this risk. The study took place in Malawi, Africa, which has one of the world's highest rates of preterm delivery. Each year, about 15 million babies are born before the 37th week of pregnancy. Xylitol is known to reduce inflammation and improve oral health, explained Dr. Kjersti Aagaard, a professor at Texas Children's and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "Oral health and the rest of your body health are intimately linked," Aagaard...



Read More...