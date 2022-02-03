The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dail Mass gospel Reflection – On a Mission

February 3, 2022
Friends, in today’s Gospel, Jesus sends the Twelve on their mission to announce the nearness of the kingdom. I want to say a few things about our embracing our mission and being equipped for it. What do you need for your mission? You need a keen sense of God as the absolute center of your life. In a word, you require the spiritual gifts of piety and fear of the Lord. I realize that these terms can sound fussy and puritanical, but they are actually naming something strong and essential. You need fear of the Lord, which does not mean...


