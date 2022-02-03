Facebook loses users for the first time EVER: Shares plummet 20%, wiping $200BN off value of parent-firm Meta after it revealed 500,000 fewer daily log-ins and declining profits – Zuckerberg's personal wealth takes $29BN hit

Facebook lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history which CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes was caused by the TikTok boom. 'People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,' Zuckerberg said during an earnings call Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. Facebook reported a drop of nearly 500,000 in daily logins during the last three months of 2021. Zuckerberg reiterated that Meta - the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - is pushing hard to develop its short-form video Reels in an effort...



