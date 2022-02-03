Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) Looking for Info <Vanity>

I have a 41 yo niece who had a sudden onset of FND 2 weeks ago. She still can't talk, only can walk with assistance (meaning she literally has to be held up - like a baby learning to walk), not sure what else. She petite, was in an ATV accident when she was 16 & damaged her head, yet not brain damage. She, her hubby, parents & friends have never heard nor had experience with it. Does anyone here have experience with this?



