GAME OVER: Police Chief OBLITERATES Trudeau over Trucker Protest Proving He's Truly A Hoser

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

FOX News reports, At a virtual press conference Monday evening, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly stressed that there have been no riots or injuries linked to the demonstrations of anti-jab-mandate protests ushered into the capital by a "Freedom Convoy" of truckers



Read More...