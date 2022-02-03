Hospitals In Germany, UK & Israel Refuse Life-Saving Transplant To 3-Year-Old Because Parents Were Unvaccinated

We have heard of cases where adult patients in the US have been denied a life-saving heart transplant because they hadn't been vaccinated. But have you ever heard of a child being refused because their parents had been vaccinated?

Well, now we have: Politico EU reports that a 3-year-old Cypriot boy was denied a heart transplant by a hospital in Germany allegedly because his parents weren't "fully vaccinated".

And it wasn't just Germany. The boy was turned away by hospitals in the UK and Israel for the same reason. Finally, a Greek hospital was found to do the transplant, but the story is going viral anyway as the latest example of COVID restrictions run amok.

The Cypriot health ministry had made the arrangements for the boy to be treated in Germany, but it was left scrambling after the hospital advised that it wouldn't accept the patient because his parents hadn't been fully vaccinated. Even though the boy's parents were quickly given their first dose in an effort to save their sons life, they were informed that it didn't matter, since it would take six weeks for them to become "fully vaccinated".

But the Cypriots wouldn't take no for an answer, and asked if the child could be accompanied by a guardian. Still, the answer was "no".

The European Commission confirmed to Politico that there are no policies in place in the EU that would prevent an child from receiving a life-saving operation for this reason. But then again, local hospitals and jurisdictions can create restrictions and requirements of their own. It appears that is the case here.

"Health policies - including vaccination policies — and their concrete implementation are the responsibility of the member states, not the Commission," said a spokesperson for the European Commission's health department.

The boy's father expressed his bewilderment to Politico.

"I know that unvaccinated patients are admitted to hospitals in Germany,” said the boy's father, Alexey Matveev, a Russian national living in Cyprus. “I didn't know that I had to be vaccinated for my child being to be operated on in that hospital. If I knew it of course I would have done it ... I am healthy and did not want to be vaccinated. I find it inappropriate for someone who is healthy to be vaccinated."

Eventually, treatment was arranged for the boy in Cyprus.

A 3-year old boy from Cyprus was turned down by Germany, Uk and Israel for urgent heart surgery because his parents were not vaccinated.

Is this starting to be a bit too inhumane or is it just me?https://t.co/Gmi5wAaDxR — Abir Ballan (@abirballan) February 1, 2022

But is it finally safe to say that these vaccination requirements are starting to seem a little inhumane?