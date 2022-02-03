I Woke Up On A Covid Vent After A Car Accident (My Testimony)

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Please see me testimony. This happened just 2 days ago in Flagstaff,AZ. I was vented as a Covid patient. the day of my car accident. I woke up and removed the vent, argued with staff who said I was vented for covid. As you can see, I am breathing fine as I was before the accident. A miracle woke me up in a sea of sedatives and opiates. https://www.bitchute.com/video/k4UzOvDaJnXr/



