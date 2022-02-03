Israeli 'Defense' Minister meets King of Bahrain,…. 'signs a historic security agreement '……..

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a historic 'defense agreement' and met with Bahrain’s King Hamad Al Khalifa in the royal palace during his landmark visit to the Gulf state. During the highlight of his visit, Gantz expressed his anticipation that future cooperation will strengthen the defense forces of both countries and contribute to regional security and stability in the face of emerging threats in the region, and terror groups that continue to strengthen technologically and militarily. The MOU framework formalizes defense relations between Israel and Bahrain and will facilitate any future cooperation in the areas of intelligence, shared trainings, industrial...



Read More...