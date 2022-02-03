The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jobless Claims Improve As Omicron Wave Ebbs

Initial Jobless Claims slipped lower last week as it appears the 'omicron wave' may be wearing off in America's labor markets.

Source: Bloomberg

And the total number of Americans on some form of government dole remains at pre-COVID-lockdown levels...

Source: Bloomberg

Certainly hard to argue the need for anything but tighter monetary policy in this environment.

Tyler Durden Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:35


