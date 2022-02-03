Jobless Claims Improve As Omicron Wave Ebbs
February 3, 2022 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEJobless Claims Improve As Omicron Wave Ebbs
Tyler Durden Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:35
Initial Jobless Claims slipped lower last week as it appears the 'omicron wave' may be wearing off in America's labor markets.
Source: Bloomberg
And the total number of Americans on some form of government dole remains at pre-COVID-lockdown levels...
Source: Bloomberg
Certainly hard to argue the need for anything but tighter monetary policy in this environment.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments