Life Insurance Payouts Skyrocket 258% As Post-“Vaccine” Deaths Rapidly Accelerate

February 3, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Life insurance claims jumped more than expected in 2021 in the United Kingdom. The mainstream media continues to pretend this is all from the un”vaccinated” but if that’s true, why is this happening after the “vaccines” were released, and not in 2020, the “year of the pandemic?” The global life insurance industry was hit with reported …



Read More...