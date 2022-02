Mayor Garcetti Institutes ‘Hold-Your-Breath’ Mandate In Los Angeles

February 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—As the Super Bowl approaches, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has instituted a citywide "hold-your-breath" order to keep people safe during the big game.

