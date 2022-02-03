New rules may keep trans swimmer Lia Thomas from competing in NCAA Championships

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PHILADELPHIA (TND) - A transgender athlete who competes for the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team may be ineligible to compete for this year's NCAA Championships after a recent rule change from USA Swimming. Lia Thomas, 22, has already sparked a nationwide conversation about fairness in women's sports after she repeatedly dominated meets. She was born biologically male, and competed for her college's men's team before transitioning. Thomas has been in compliance with the NCAA's policy for transgender athletes. After taking testosterone suppressants for over a year, Thomas is allowed to compete as a woman. **SNIP** Three independent medical experts...



