Newly Discovered Omicron Subvariant Doesn’t Make People Sicker Than Original Omicron, WHO Says

February 3, 2022

Feb. 1, 2022 -- While studies indicate the Omicron subvariant spreads more easily than the highly transmissible original Omicron variant, there’s no evidence the subvariant makes people any sicker, a World Health Organization official said, according to CNBC.Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead, said Tuesday at a news conference that both the Omicron variant, labeled BA.1 and the subvariant, BA.2, cause less severe illness than the Delta variant.But there’s no indication the subvariant causes more severe illness than the original Omicron, she said. Vaccines protect people from illness and death from both the variant and the subvariant, she said.“We need...



