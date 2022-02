Oil tops $90 7 year high fox business

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose to $91 per barrel. Gas prices, nationally, hit $3.42 per gallon, a 7-year high and energy experts including GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says prices have a good chance of hitting the $4.00 level.



