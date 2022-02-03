The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ottawa police chief may call in the military to handle protests

Ottawa's chief of police suggested Wednesday that the Canadian Armed Forces might have to be called in to handle the lingering protesters in the Canadian capital. "This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said in a briefing to city councilors. "I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this."


