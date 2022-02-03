Ottawa police chief may call in the military to handle protests

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ottawa's chief of police suggested Wednesday that the Canadian Armed Forces might have to be called in to handle the lingering protesters in the Canadian capital. "This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said in a briefing to city councilors. "I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this."



