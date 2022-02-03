Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger 'ruthless' Chinese government at Olympics

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the United States has a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses but she urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics. Pelosi, speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, said the International Olympic Committee "turns a blind eye" to Beijing's rights violations. Rights groups have long criticized the IOC for awarding the Games to China, citing its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the United States has deemed genocide. China denies allegations of...



Read More...