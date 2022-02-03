Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients (In hospital patients, 2.3% vs. 25.6% mortality in good vs. poor levels)

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19. In a study researchers show a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 severity and mortality. The study is among the first to analyze vitamin D levels prior to infection, which facilitates a more accurate assessment than during hospitalization, when levels...



Read More...