Professor Karen Read charged with drunkenly running over and killing Boston cop boyfriend John O’Keefe

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Massachusetts professor pleaded not guilty to running over her police officer boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a snowbank after a night of drinking in Boston’s suburbs during last weekend’s nor’easter. Karen Read, 41, was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a serious accident and motor vehicle homicide Wednesday in connection with the death of Boston Officer John O’Keefe, according to The Boston Globe. Bail was reportedly set at $50,000 for the equity analyst and adjunct professor of finance at Bentley University, as emotions ran high in a packed Stoughton, Massachusetts, courtroom.



