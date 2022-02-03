US Trade Official Says China Failed to Meet Phase 1 Commitments

February 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON — China has failed to meet its commitments under a two-year Phase 1 trade deal that expired at the end of 2021, and discussions are continuing with Beijing on the matter, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Tuesday. "You know, it is really clear that the Chinese haven't met their commitment in Phase 1. That's something we're trying to address," Bianchi told a virtual forum hosted by the Washington International Trade Association. In the deal signed by former President Donald Trump in January 2020, China pledged to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and...



Read More...