Activists Arrested For Planned Olympic Protest Just Before Opening Ceremony

Just before the Beijing Winter Olympics formally kicked off Friday with the opening ceremony, and as Presidents Xi and Putin held a meeting wherein they condemned US and Western interference, a well-known Hong Kong pro-independence activist was arrested over plans to protest the games. Others who allegedly coordinated with him were also detained.

Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu had been planning the protest to be held in front of the office representing China in Hong Kong at 10am, according to a media announcement he sent out with the bold-faced words "Coffin Winter Olympics". He invited the media to attend the protest, which was to correspond with the opening of the games in Beijing.

"Don’t forget that human rights are being oppressed in Hong Kong!" - the media announcement emphasized. But HK police got to him before the demonstration could commence.

As The Hill details, "Hong Kong authorities cited their controversial national security law to arrest him on Friday morning. Koo was identified by the South China Morning Post as the police would not name him."

The controversial 'national security law' gives the pro-China HK government sweeping powers: "Police said the 75-year-old was arrested for suspicion of inciting subversion, with four others detained for questioning as well, according to the AP."

Koo has previously been arrested for protest-related "crimes" - including for "flag desecration". He's often protested with Chinese flags placed upside down, and with pro-democracy writing on them. The AP details of prior similar protest efforts:

Over 150 people have been arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law since it was implemented in June 2020. Before that, Koo took part in protests where he would help carry a mock coffin outside China’s Liaison Office in demonstrations held on the Chinese National Day of Oct. 1.

Despite US government officials boycotting the games, the 2022 Winter Olympics marks a milestone in the games' history, with China now becoming the first country to ever host both the summer and winter games.

The White House and State Department have meanwhile been warning US athletes to be careful about what they say, including in social media posts, which could trigger Chinese authorities to accuse individuals of breaking national laws.