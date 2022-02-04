Alberta (Canada) Could Lift Vaccine Passport in ‘Days’, Denies Negotiating With Trucker Blockade

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Alberta’s ruling United Conservative Party has denied that members have been negotiating with an anti-coronavirus restriction trucker border blockade, but nevertheless noted that vaccine passports could end in the province within days.United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus chair Nathan Neudorf dismissed claims that rural UCP members of the Alberta legislative assembly (MLAs) had negotiated a deal with the trucker blockade at the border town of Coutts to end the coronavirus restrictions in the province in exchange for opening the border.“Reports have surfaced that the United Conservative rural caucus has negotiated an agreement to temporarily end the Coutts blockade pending the...



Read More...