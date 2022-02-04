Alberta’s vaccine passports on the way out as UCP caucus hits boiling point

February 4, 2022

[Premier Kenney] promised “a firm date to end the REP and do it in the very near future.” That still won’t please the large and impatient anti-passport crew in his caucus. They’ve reached peak anger over the program and want it to vanish immediately, especially with more demonstrations and blockades threatening over the weekend.... During an earlier virtual caucus meeting on Monday, MLAs were asked if they agreed with ending the passport requirement at once. Not one person disagreed, according to people who were on the meeting. I won’t name sources because revealing details of caucus meetings is grounds for...



