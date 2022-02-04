Apple Maps And Google Maps Blur Tim Cook's House After He Wins Restraining Order Against Stalker

Apple Maps doesn't seem to mind showing the whole world your neighborhood and your house, but when it comes to the privacy of CEO Tim Cook - well, that's a whole 'nother issue.

The company's Maps app has erected a giant digital wall in Palo Alto, where Tim Cook lives in a "modern, four-bedroom condo," according to Cult of Mac. Google Maps has also followed suit.

The change took place after Apple was granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker, the report says. The stalker claimed to be Cook's wife (who wants to tell her?), had threatened Apple's boss and was also caught trespassing on his property.

Court documents filed in Santa Clara County show "a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker [that] contained copies of emails sent to Cook," which included his home address.

His stalker once wrote to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Tim Cook on Twitter: “I notify you both unfollow each other. I can smell, see, and feel both of you. Tim Cook is my bed man. My husband, my twins’ daddy. Stop doing that shit!”

Google offered a similar service to Billie Eilish’s primary residence after she was also granted a TRO last year due to a stalker that kept showing up at her home.