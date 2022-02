CNN Employees Now Required To Wear Chastity Belts

February 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK—Following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations concerning staff,

CNN has been forced to take extreme action to repair its image. The interim president has announced that henceforth, all CNN employees must wear chastity belts at all times.

