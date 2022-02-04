Eric Adams called white NYPD officers ‘crackers’ in 2019 video

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A video of New York City Mayor Eric Adams surfaced online showing him deride white New York City Police officers as “crackers.” The 2019 clip, which was recently posted on YouTube, showed Mr. Adams giving a speech in a small auditorium and saying, “I mean every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers’ ass.” Thomas Lopez-Pierre, who posted the video, said Mr. Adams was speaking at an event was hosted by the Harlem Business Alliance. Mr. Adams, who was preparing to run for mayor at the time, was talking to supporters about his time as a law enforcement...



