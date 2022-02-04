Facebook Stock Plunges After Zuckerberg Removes Human Skin Suit During Zoom Call With Shareholders

February 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MENLO PARK, CA—Facebook shed more than $200 billion in market value in the biggest single-day loss ever for a U.S. company after CEO Mark Zuckerberg removed his skin suit during a Zoom call with shareholders.

