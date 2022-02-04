Farmer Who Flipped Car With a Forklift in Parking Row Is CLEARED After Arguing He Was Defending His ‘Castle’

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A FARMER who flipped a car off his land with a forklift has been cleared after arguing he was "defending" his castle. Robert Hooper, 57, was captured using the machine to launch the £16,000 Vauxhall Corsa at his farm in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale, County Durham. Passenger Charlie Burns, 21, who had downed up to seven bottles of beer, was knocked to the ground by the tractor's lifting forks. But Hooper insisted: "I felt threatened and an Englishman's home is his castle, and my castle starts at that front gate." The hill farmer has now been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage....



