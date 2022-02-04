February 4 – Jesus, the Model Soul-Winner – Devotional

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Now as Jesus was walking by the Sea of Galilee, He saw two brothers . . . and He said to them, ‘Follow Me.’ . . . Going on from there He saw two other brothers . . . and He called them” (Matthew 4:18–19, 21). Every believer who would be a soul winner must emulate the key principles Jesus exemplified as the model evangelist—not only in this one occasion but throughout His earthly ministry. Think about the following six, and seek to implement them as you witness for Him. First, Jesus was always available. He never refused a genuine...



Read More...