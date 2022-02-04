House Democrats Sneak Pro-Union Measure Into Anti-China Bill

Critics say amendment would leave workers vulnerable to union intimidation tactics.. .... House Democrats on Tuesday tucked an amendment into a bill aimed at helping American businesses compete with China that would bolster unionization efforts at manufacturers that receive government grants. The amendment, proposed by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D., Texas), would require private manufacturers to have a unionized workforce to receive grants through the America COMPETES Act. A majority of workers at each manufacturer would be required to sign on to a petition to certify unionization to be eligible. This practice—known as "card check union organizing"—forces employees to publicly...



